New dog grooming business opens in Downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new dog grooming business has opened up in Downtown Elmira, adding a closer option to many who live in the City. Uncle Carl’s Dog Grooming opened up on Wednesday and so far the owner has seen steady business.

Carl Barnes-Dieterle, who used to groom dogs at a big box store in Big Flats, wanted to open in Downtown Elmira as there were not many options in the city. Small and large breeds are welcome at Uncle Carl’s, short or long-coated dogs are welcome as well.

Carl told 18 News that he uses an Aloe Vera based shampoo, it does not have any harsh perfumes and is good for the dog’s skin. For quick appointments, he also does nail trimming.

Uncle Carl’s Dog Grooming is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 AM-6 PM and Saturday 10 AM-7 PM. Due to COVID-19 appointments should be made ahead of time.

When asked about the name, Carl said “I just came up with a name because basically, at other places I’ve worked when they bring their dogs and they’d say oh there’s uncle Carl so I thought perfect.”

Uncle Carl’s Dog Grooming is located at 203 College Avenue in Elmira, N.Y.