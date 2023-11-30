ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A new place called Elmira R.I.S.E. opened its doors on Thursday in downtown Elmira. It calls itself a fun sober club that will operate in the same building of the Downtown Grind coffee shop.

Elmira R.I.S.E. is a separate business from Downtown Grind. Elmira R.I.S.E. is geared toward the the late-night crowd and co-owner Matt Gutwillig looks to welcome all patrons.

“We’re hoping to help folks in recovery who are trying to steer away from alcoholic beverages and still be able to have fun and come out and enjoy themselves,” said Gutwillig. “We cater towards mostly the recovery community as well as the LGBT community and also the younger upcoming generations. who aren’t able to go to bars yet.”

The menu is self-written by Gutwillig, offering a variety of non-alcoholic beverages.

“We also have blooming tea, which starts as a small dry ball and then when you put it in hot water, it turns into a flower. The mocktails are a variety of different drinks you would find at a typical, traditional bar minus the alcohol so they’re virgin varieties.”

People of all ages are welcome and the bar will be open Thursday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. To see a list of its monthly events click here.