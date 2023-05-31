ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After more than a year of construction, the new splash pad at Eldridge Park is finally open.

The splash pad came to be thanks to the family of John Goff, who passed away in 2019. It officially opened over Memorial Day weekend, and organizers at the park said it’s the largest splash pad in Chemung County.

Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society President Bob Kramarik said that as soon as it opened, the splash pad was used non-stop all weekend.

“It’s been a year and a half process of getting this thing built. And thanks to the contributions of a local family — the family of John Goff who passed away a few years ago — this has become a reality”, Kramarik said. “The splashpad is for younger children and people with special needs. It’s easily accessible.”

The splash pad is open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. These hours are different than the regular amusement park hours.