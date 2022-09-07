STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Office of Emergency Services has a new app for resident to keep track of local disasters and to help report an emergency.

“Ready Steuben” lets users get information on emergency situations throughout Steuben County, such as traffic reports, power outages and shelters. Users can also submit damage reports, find their location, see evacuation routes, weather updates, and manage their emergency contacts.

The app also has a feature to help people with accessibility and functional needs submit that information so first responders can better help them during an emergency. There are also emergency plans with information about what to do in the case of situations like active shooters, avalanches, chemical emergencies, and cybersecurity problems.

The app is available in the Apple App Store for iPhone users and in the Google Play Store for Android users.