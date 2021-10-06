New Event Venue in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- A new event venue has opened in Horseheads.

The live entertainment venue is called “The L”. It is located at 116 Breesport Road, Horseheads, NY 14845; it opened around a month ago.

The L strives to be a community-centered space. The Director of The L, Adam Bunce, spoke on how is so much more than a concert venue. “There is so much going in the building. It is more than just a room. There is a lot associated with it. And the vision for the L is that the community can use it for so many purposes… Weddings, banquets, dance recitals, concerts, you name it “

After a successful first concert at the venue after opening, there is another one coming up on October 13th. There are also many more concerts in-store at the L in the upcoming months. More information can be found at https://www.the-l.live/.