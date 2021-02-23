New Executive Director named for Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Beth Clark has been named the first Executive Director of Eldridge Park, according to the Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society.

Clark, who has worked with Tag’s in Big Flats for several years, will assume the newly created position will begin March 1, 2021.

“The Board of Directors has undertaken an aggressive long-range plan for the park to make it a more community-oriented family destination,” said Board President Bob Kramarik.

“We have several projects in the works and needed professional leadership to help with fundraising and marketing to a larger audience. After several interviews, we felt that Beth Clark will be the best person to lead these efforts”.

