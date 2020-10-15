New Field Operations Facility opened at the New York State Academy of Fire Sciences

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services today unveiled its new Field Operations Building at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls. The new Field Operations Facility will allow for more efficient teaching and training for thousands of firefighters, both volunteer, and career, from across the state.

“The Field Operations Building will enhance the training experience for the nearly 5,000 firefighters who train at the Academy each year and demonstrates our commitment to giving these firefighters the best training environment possible,” said New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy.

Prior to the new facility, firefighters in training would have to be trucked from classroom to field operations grounds, making for a clunkier and more inefficient training experience. According to Francis Nerney, State Fire Administrator, that has been one of the biggest benefits. “How it’s changed us most is the efficiency of time to be able to walk out of the classroom and go put it to practice a few yards away is huge and without a lot of delay.”

Along with the new classrooms, a new and very large garage area for their 6 fire trucks, and a lot of health and safety measures in place not only for the COVID-19 pandemic but for the general health of firefighters as well. This includes industrial-sized washing machines and special dryers to clean trainees’ gear and many filtration systems to take fire particles out of the area. Those measures are in place to help mitigate carcinogens in the air and lower the chance of the trainees developing cancer.

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor Cuomo, this new 20,000 square-foot Field Operations Building will be the new home for the career recruit firefighter training program and will provide a modern environment, which will improve their overall 11-week training experience.” Said Nerney.

Since its beginning in 1971, the Academy of Fire Science in Schuyler County has served as the academic home for New York State’s fire service. Over the years, more than 260,000 firefighters have received training at the Academy. Classes focus on areas such as emergency vehicle and pump operations, flammable gas firefighting, basic rescue technician skills, and foundational firefighting training and operations. Recruits also participate in daily physical fitness training in preparation for the Candidate Physical Ability Test. Upon completion, graduates will have received national certification from the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications in Firefighter I, Firefighter II, and Hazardous Materials Operations.