CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A newly installed Flight Center will be unveiled at an opening day event this week in Corning.

The Flight Center, installed at Stewart Park in Corning, will make its debut on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 10:15 a.m. After the unveiling of the new Flight Center, the event will feature model rocket launching and demonstrations by local volunteers. The event will go on until 12:15 p.m.

The center will host the Parks and Recreation Department’s current flight focused programs, including:

Introduction to Flight – a program focused on introducing youth to a variety of flight platforms such as model rocketry, kites, gliders and airplanes through hands-on activities

Rocketry Level I & Rocketry Level II – programs that take a deeper dive into the working of model rockets through hands-on activities and fun educational instruction

The programs will be hosted during the Recreation Department’s 2024 spring, summer and fall programming. Additional programs are expected to be built in over time that will focus on other realms of flight, such as drones, model airplanes and kites.