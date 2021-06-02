New global campaign to support revival of NYS tourism

(WETM) – Gov. Cuomo announced a new $40 million campaign to promote tourism attractions across all regions of the state through the summer, fall, and winter tourism seasons as the state begins to welcome all visitors – local, national and international – back to New York State. The first phase of this campaign focuses on New York City and will run on digital outlets in select international markets and on broadcast TV in national and local markets. Upcoming spots in the campaign’s second phase will feature a variety of attractions from the state’s diverse and unique regions outside New York City.

“New York’s tourism industry has struggled for more than a year, but as we begin to turn the page on COVID we have a unique opportunity to build something that never existed before and lead the globe in the post-COVID world,” Governor Cuomo said. “We want the world to know that New York is back and better than ever, and this new global campaign will help to spark the revitalization of our tourism industry by reminding travelers that there is nowhere else in the world like New York State – and we want them to come see it all for themselves.”



Throughout the Governor’s administration, historic investments in tourism have generated record-setting levels of visitor spending and economic impact while supporting thousands of jobs, but the industry was disproportionately impacted during the pandemic.

New York State has been successfully reopening segments of its economy, allowing the state to extend an invitation to visitors once again. As travelers are starting to make post-pandemic plans, New York State wants potential visitors to consider the Empire State as a safe destination with countless options available to create an unforgettable vacation. This new campaign will highlight the state’s must-see destinations as the state reopens, helping spur the revival of the state’s tourism industry and further the rebuilding of the economy.



The first spot in this campaign highlights destinations, attractions, sights and sounds synonymous with New York City. It showcases iconic New York City landmarks like Washington Square Park, Moynihan Train Hall, Times Square and the Statue of Liberty, set against the classic standard “Theme from New York, New York.” Visitor favorites like New York-style pizza, the Central Park Zoo and Chinatown are interspersed with quintessential New York scenes like an MTA subway train, the Staten Island Ferry, Broadway, and the New York City skyline lit at night. The spot highlights New York City’s role as the nexus of the state’s vast and acclaimed network of arts, entertainment, sports, culture, business and culinary offerings.



Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, “Tourism is a cornerstone of our economy, serving as one of the state’s largest employers, while playing a vital role in connecting people from around the world with the one-of-a-kind places that symbolize the indomitable spirit of the Empire State. Our tourism industry and its dependents suffered greatly during COVID, and it is time to reinvest and welcome visitors once again. This new campaign portrays New York’s energy and confidence, tested and strengthened over the past year, and proudly proclaims we’re back and we want you to be a part of it.”



New York State Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, “I LOVE NY is excited to extend an enthusiastic invitation for travelers to find what they love in New York State, and we will amplify that welcome through our network of promotional platforms. This summer may look a little different, but it will undoubtedly provide amazing opportunities for anyone looking to make lifelong memories and have some New York fun with the people they love.”



New York State Tourism Advisory Council Chair Cristyne Nicholas said, “I applaud Governor Cuomo and I LOVE NY for launching this campaign to start spreading the news that New York is re-opening and ready to welcome residents and visitors to the Big Apple and the Empire State as we recover from COVID’s devastating blow to the tourism sector. New York City has long served as the gateway to New York State as well as the United States and the governor is to be commended for investing in tourism, a vital economic engine critical to bringing back the state’s economy stronger than ever.”



To find out more and to start planning a New York City vacation, click here. Additional information on attractions and destinations across New York State can be found here.