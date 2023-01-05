WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A new restaurant is serving up foods from all over the world, here in the Southern Tier.

The “Pangea Global Teahouse” celebrated its grand opening January 5th. It’s located on 221 North Franklin Street inside the former Watkins State Bank. On the menu, at least 30 different teas and a variety of international dishes, including Chinese, Japanese, French and British cuisine.

“It’s really exciting, it’s surreal really”, said Owner Suzanne Matthews. She said the restaurant is a dream come true, after leaving her former job as an engineer at Corning Inc.

“I traveled a lot around the world and would meet people, and we would bond and get to know each other over food and different cuisines,” Matthews said. “That was really rewarding to connect on a different level with people, so I just kept building on that, and thought I would love to bring it all here, and make it the theme.”

Matthews says she hopes to eventually have up to 200 different teas for customers to choose from. The restaurant is also offering grand opening discounts throughout January.