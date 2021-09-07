New gun store opens in Steuben County

ADDISON, NY (WETM) – A new gun store arrived in Steuben County today. The store is called Guns Are Us, located in downtown Addison, New York.

Guns Are Us will be open 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday, and 10:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. on Sundays, at 24 Main St.

They are currently selling long guns, ammunition, accessories, and fishing supplies. The owner said he wanted to focus on just shooting, rather than hunting supplies.

In order to buy a gun, you need to pass a background check and provide valid identification. So far, the one problem the store has been running into is proper identification.

“The federal law mandates that your middle name needs to be spelled out on your ID, so if it is not spelled out on your driver’s license, you do need to have a birth certificate or something like that,” said employee, Carrie Crowley. “There were a couple of people that wanted to purchase some long guns and in their identification, their middle name was just an initial.”

The owners say the idea to create this store was rooted in the basic principle of supply and demand.

“Steuben county is all hunting area, one of the most popular hunting areas in the state…There was a need for ammo, all my buddies couldn’t find any ammo,” said owner, Brian Colburn.