New information released on weekend shootings in Elmira

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Elmira Police Department released new information on the several shootings the occurred over the weekend in Elmira.

Over the weekend, the Elmira Police Department responded to four different reports of shots fired in a 24-hour period.

The first report of shots fired came in at approximately 10:25 PM on Saturday, August 15. Officers from the Elmira Police Department and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 300 block of Norton St. When officers and deputies arrived on scene they found that a large house party was taking place. The resident and guests were not cooperative with law enforcement. The only information that they would provide was that someone went to the corner and fired shots. Officers did locate shell casings in close proximity to the residence, not the corner.

About two hours later, Officers responded back to the same residence for further calls of shots fired at 12:50 AM on Sunday, Aug 16. Officers were again met by a hostile and uncooperative group. Officers did learn that one person had sustained a gunshot wound and had been transported to a local hospital by private vehicle. When Officers interviewed this person, he refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Later the same day (Aug 16), at approximately 2:30 PM, officers responded to the area of E. Washington Ave. and Oak St. for a report of shots fired. Officers were advised that several shots had been fired. When officers arrived on scene they were advised that a newer model white Chevrolet had driven south on Oak St. and stopped near Standish St. A black male wearing a white shirt and black shorts exited the vehicle and began to fire rounds towards a residence on E. Washington Ave. The suspect then entered the vehicle and fled south on Oak St. Several shell casings were found in the roadway.

The last shooting took place at approximately 11:00 PM on W. Henry St. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and located a vehicle that had several bullet holes. The person responsible for this vehicle was located and interviewed. He advised that he was unaware this had occurred. The only information learned was that a dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. It is unknown if this vehicle was involved.

All of these incidents are active investigations. If anyone witnessed any of these shootings or has information to provide related to these shootings, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.