ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A new jazz club, bar, and restaurant, WMC North has opened in Elmira, with hopes of becoming the catalyst of an energized downtown area.

“We’re looking at revitalizing downtown Elmira…Bringing the same atmosphere that people travel to Ithaca and Corning for, but right here in downtown Elmira,” said the owner of WMC North, Kaylen Knox.

Located on W. Water St., WMC North will primarily be a jazz club three to four nights a week but also serves as a full bar and restaurant, that will be open Wednesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.

The top floor is reserved for the jazz lounge, where Knox says they already have a lineup of jazz acts that are signed on to play starting in September. The atmosphere and quality of service are what Knox believes elevates his establishment.

“We have a really nice New York City style theme, our food is very eclectic…We’re looking at bringing a much more elegant and upscale type of entertainment and relaxation to the downtown area,” he said.

To all musicians, Knox is inviting anyone that plays jazz, blues, or R&B, to come down and play at the club. Anyone that is interested in setting a date can go to the club to meet him in person or through Facebook/Instagram @wmcnorth or their website wmc-north.com

“And, to anybody that is looking for good food, we are here!” Knox added.

WMC North is actually open right now. Knox described this past Friday as their soft launch, but they do plan on having a grand opening with the city later on in the fall.









Also coming up within the next three weeks, their bakery WMC Sweets will be opening next door to the club, which will serve European-style pastries and desserts. 18 News will update when it opens.