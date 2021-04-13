New laundromat, self-use car wash opens in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new laundromat and self-use car wash are opening on Madison Ave. in Elmira.

Owned by Capriotti Properties, the Madison Suds laundromat has 18 washers and dryers and a 75lb load dryer for comforters and bedding. There are also vending machines and a Pac-Man multicade video game.

Connected to the building are the two self operating carwash stalls with vaccums.

The laundromat is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the car wash is open 24 hours a day.

The grand opening is scheduled for April 14