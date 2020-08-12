New legislation prohibits housing providers from discriminating against people with support animals

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation prohibiting housing providers from discriminating against a person who relies on an animal for assistance alleviating symptoms or the effects of a disability.

Housing providers must now provide a reasonable accommodation by permitting a support animal to live in a home that otherwise would have prohibited pets.

“New Yorkers have zero tolerance for discrimination of any type and this measure will protect some of the most vulnerable among us who require a support animal to help function in their daily lives,” Governor Cuomo said.

The owner of the support animal must provide medical evidence or other professional evidence shows that the animal aids the person with the disability.

18 News spoke with one property owner who said they are willing to work with every person and their animal, but it’s the insurance company who places restrictions.

“Most of our apartments do have pets,” said Jim Capriotti, Owner of Capriotti Properties. “There are some restrictions when it comes to pets, for instance, pit bulls. If that was a service animal, my insurance company does not allow me to have pit bulls, but most other service animals, we do accommodate.”

Another reason some properties don’t allow animals is due to historic preservation in older buildings.

“We do have a few buildings that are not pet friendly,” Capriotti said. “We are very accommodating for service animals and we understand that people need them.”

New York Senator, Monica Martinez, is one of many leaders who are in support of this bill.

“I like to thank Governor Cuomo for signing this important piece of legislation,” Sen. Martinez said. It “will protect the rights of individuals who depend on an animal to provide emotional support and/or comfort on a daily basis.”