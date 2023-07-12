LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – More than 100 tech jobs are coming to Tompkins County as a micro-electronics company—supported by Corning Inc.—announced plans to build a plant in Lansing and invest over $50 million.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and NYS Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on July 11 that Menlo Micro, a company that makes micro “ideal switches” will invest more than $50 million in Tompkins County with the new location that will bring over 100 jobs.

Menlo specializes in creating what it calls “Ideal Switches”, micro electric switches that the company says are much faster and waste much less energy than standard electronic switches. According to the company’s “About” webpage and promotional video, Corning Inc. was an early investor in the company since the switches are made on glass. Menlo also lists Corning Gorilla Glass Vice President David Velasquez as a corporate adviser.

Both Hochul and Schumer expressed their excitement at having more tech jobs in Upstate NY. According to the senator, he spoke with Menlo’s CEO last year to encourage the company to branch into Tompkins County.

“The greater Ithaca area is unquestionably leading the charge in research and development and building the future of technology,” Schumer said, “and Menlo Micro will help further supercharge the region’s leadership”.

Hochul and Schumer also highlighted Menlo’s Tompkins County location as another step forward in New York’s electronics industry after several other companies have invested in Upstate NY in recent years.

The announcement didn’t provide details on the timeline of the project being built in the Village of Lansing.