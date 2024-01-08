ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Heights Fire Department and Fire Company elected new officers for the 2024 year over the weekend.

The nominations take place each December, and elections take place in early January, where the new officers are sworn in at the annual installation dinner. This year, the dinner took place on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Second Assistant Chief Adam Kamas told 18 News that in most cases, officers are just re-elected, but if multiple people are running, there is a vote that takes place at the beginning of January. The members of the Fire Department are funded by taxpayer dollars, and the Fire Company is funded by donations and fundraisers. The new officials are listed below:

Fire Department:

Fire Chief (701): Mike Cadek

1st Assistant Chief (702): Jason Mitchell

2nd Assistant Chief (703): Adam Kamas

3rd Assistant Chief (704): Matt Sabatini

Fire Company:

President: Randy Hardy

Vice President: Bradley Nicholson

Captains (3) : Michael Riker, Christopher Johnston, Michael Rose

Recording Secretary: Amie Detota

Membership Secretary: James Heraghty

Treasurer: Bill Witkowski

Trustees: Brian McCabe, Charles Rose, Rob Burnham

FASNY Delegates: Bill Witkowski, Amy Witkowski

Welfare Committee Representative: Randy Hardy



