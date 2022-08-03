CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Upstate Farms Cheese facility in Campbell, N.Y. is slated for “substantial upgrades” under its new owner, bringing dozens of jobs to the area, according to the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency.

At the end of June 2022, BelGioioso Cheese bought the former Upstate Farms facility on Main Street in Campbell and, according to IDA from its Jul 28, 2022 meeting, the company plans to “conduct substantial upgrades” that will retain all current 150 jobs and add 75 more. The upgrades are designed to “create a cleaner and more efficient work environment” as the company reintroduces the Pollo-O brand of cheese products.

The project is a total $3,050,000 investment, and BelGioioso will receive about $628,000 from tax exemptions and PILOT Benefits.

The project is expected to start in September 2022, the July 28 meeting agenda said. Its estimated completion date is September 2023.