New pedestrian bridge installed in Montour Falls

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – A new pedestrian bridge has been installed in Montour Falls and will be open for public use in the near future. The bridge, which arrived last night, will connect the Catherine Valley Trail to the Village of Montour Falls across the canal. This route is much safer for the public than previous alternatives.

“This is a $300,000 project it was paid for by a lot of gifts and grants, and that’s that’s a huge savings to the community. For our tourists and our guests and other people in our community who can now walk the trail safer. That’s a big plus.” Said Jim Ryan, Montour Falls Mayor.

The Mayor said that some landscaping will need to be done on the area surrounding the bridge before it will be open for pedestrian use.