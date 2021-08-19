New residential development proposed in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A new 18 building residential development has been proposed in the Town of Big Flats.

According to a proposal to the Chemung County Planning Board, the 14-acre development would be named Quarry Lane Townhomes with 18 two-unit dwellings, or a total of 36 units. The property is along Sing Sing Road to the west of the Barnes Hill and Sing Sing Road intersection.

Each unit would have two 3-bedroom units with its own on-site septic system and would be served by public water. The floor area for each unit will range from 2,024 square feet to 2,375 square feet.

If approved, the project would begin in 2021 with an estimated completion date in November 2023. Phase one of the project would focus on four to six buildings set the closest to Sing Sing Road.

The project was brought to the planning board by Jim Clark of Horseheads.

The Chemung County Planning Board is scheduled to discuss the Quarry Lane Townhomes project on Aug. 26.