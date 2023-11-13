SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A barbershop and tattoo parlor are the most recent new businesses now open at Drake’s Plaza in Southport.

It’s the first time since 2020 that Drake’s Plaza shopping center has new businesses. The new owners started their business operations in early November, and according to them, they are pleased with the location.

Jenna Diaz Ciriaco, owner of Kings Barbershop, was approved last Monday, Nov. 6, by the town of Southport to start her business. Her shop is first come, first serve, with no appointment required.

“I love the fact that now there’s life. There’s cars in and out. There’s people moving in and out,” said Ciriaco. “I love seeing the growth and the change in this plaza specifically. It’s a really great location and I’m happy to be here.”

Brandy Peckham, owner of the tattoo shop, P.S. by Brandy, who started her business on Nov. 1, said, “This place gave us a lot of the amenities that we have been wanting and needing much more space, adequate parking, good visibility.”

The plaza is 5,900 square feet according to Aces and Eights Realty, the current owners of the plaza, and there is one 1,380 square feet space left.

“We’re excited to bring and fill that final space. We’re looking for people who want to open a business and start down here in the Southport area,” said Office Manager Briana Messer of Aces and Eights Realty.