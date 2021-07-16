New solar farm proposed in the Town of Veteran

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A 3MW(AC) solar farm has been proposed in the Town of Veteran.

According to documents submitted to the Chemung County Planning Board, Hexagon Energy LLC. of Charlottesville, Virginia submitted plans for Hunt Engineers to build the solar array on a former airstrip near Old Sullivanville Road (CR 15A) in Veteran.

The arraignment would consist of >9,200 10 ft high panels, ground-mounted racking, solar modules, access roads, electrical equipment, interconnect, fencing, and screening. The energy produced by the solar array would be delivered to the electrical grid operated by NYSEG.

The overall property is approximately 72.1 acres and the solar array would occupy about 14.7 acres.

The planning board is scheduled to meet on July 29 at 3 p.m. in the Chemung County Commerce Center.