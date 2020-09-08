New Spectrum store now open in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A new Spectrum store is open in Horseheads announced by Charter Communications, Inc.

“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “They are working to make our new store in Horseheads a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The new Horseheads store will be at 1514 County Road 64. The hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.

The new store location offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at a great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available.