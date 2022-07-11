ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As temperatures rise this summer, people are looking for ways to stay cool. One of those is splash pads. It is the perfect time to go to one of the many local splash pads in the area.

In addition to those that already exist at Pulaski Park, Brand Park, Universal Park, Blandford Park and more, two are in the works.

There is a splash pad under construction at Riverfront Park in Downtown Elmira. The park and splash pad are nearing completion with a end goal of close to the end of the month for the park; the date of the splash pad though depends because the work depends on a specialty contractor who is working on the splash pad.

Another splash pad is aimed to break ground and begin construction on it this summer at Elridge Park. The splashpad is going to be a 2500 square foot splash pad. It was donated for the community to enjoy within the park.

