New State online form to help appeal FEMA’s rejection of individual aid after August flooding announced

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – State representatives alerted Steuben County residents impacted by flooding from Tropical Storm Fred on Aug. 18 that the state has established a new online form that residents can fill out and submit to assist New York’s efforts to appeal a recent decision by FEMA denying Individual Assistance to flooding victims.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is appealing the FEMA decision. According to the state Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services (DHSES).

The new online form allows residents to self-report damages to their homes and/or businesses which, in turn, could help state and local officials identify supplemental damages and strengthen the request for federal aid.

DHSES officials stress that the new form is designed solely to collect additional information that could help state and local officials appeal the FEMA decision. It is not an application for relief assistance and does not guarantee any forthcoming aid.

In a joint statement, O’Mara, Palmesano, Byrnes, and Giglio said, “We are fully supportive and have strongly encouraged Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to appeal FEMA’s unwarranted decision denying Individual Assistance,” they said.

“We have been working closely with the Hochul administration to stress the immediate and dire need for flood relief and assistance for localities, homeowners, and business owners in Steuben County,” they said, “If the state believes this additional information can be helpful, we would encourage as many local residents as possible to submit information.”

The self-report form can be accessed here.

The following tips are asked to be done for posting photographs: