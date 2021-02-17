New Thai restaurant opening in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A new Thai restaurant called Siam Elephants, located on 200 W. Water Street, will be opening in downtown Elmira within the next few weeks.

The restaurant will serve traditional Thai food including pad thai, coconut soup, and various curry dishes.

Second District Councilman for the city of Elmira, Brent Stermer, said he is excited that another business is opening downtown and that it will provide another food option for residents.

Once open, it will offer indoor dining, takeout, and delivery.