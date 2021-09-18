New Towanda law allows recreational fires within town limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the shadow of a fortified Capitol, a few hundred demonstrators turned up Saturday for a rally to support those charged in January's riot, but were vastly outnumbered by the media and a heavy police presence.

U.S. Capitol Police were taking no chances, with hundreds of officers brought into Washington in an effort to avoid a repeat of the pre-inauguration attack. The fence around the Capitol was put back up, the city police force was fully activated and Capitol Police requested assistance from the National Guard.