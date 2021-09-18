New Towanda law allows recreational fires within town limits

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Per the Borough of Towanda -Ordinance No. 2017-7, recreational fires are allowed but only under certain conditions.

Those conditions include:

  • Fires cannot produce detectable smoke, odor, or soot beyond the property line creating nuisance, health or safety hazards. Smoke must go straight up into the air and not onto a neighbor’s property.
  • An adult must tend the fire at all tiems. Unsupervised fires are in violation of this ordinance.
  • Fire must utilize only clean, dry, seasoned natural wood.
  • Fire site has area less than a 3 foot diameter circle with flames no higher than 3 feet.
  • Fire site must not be located closer than 25 feet to any structure made of combustible material, such as a house or shed.
  • Fire must be extinguished completeley before quitting the occasion.
  • 55gal metal drums and similar containers are not allowed.
  • Fine for violation is minimum $100 and maximum $1000.

