New Variety Store open in Addison

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM)- Amidst the flash flooding a business opened in Addison.

A new variety store, “This-That & Everything Between” opened last month on August 4th. The store was inspired when the owner wanted to share antiques she had with others.

The store has a wide array of items. The Store Owner and Operator, Christine Rowsey, spoke about what makes the store unique. “We have a variety of items… Coca-Cola bottles, antique record players, dishware, flower arrangements. Just a little variety of everything. We do have the Flower Power Boutique here with silk arrangements for all seasons and holidays. Please come in, take a look and see what they have, they have wonderful items. “

The store was luckily not impacted by the mid-August flooding but said those neighboring them in the area were. There are a few upcoming events for the community and the variety store:

The Benefit for Local Flood Victims, Saturday, September 11th, 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM, State Route 417, Addison

October 6th- November 10th, Can Drive (Ten percent discount at the store with a donation of a canned good)

November 3rd- December 8th, Toy Drive (Ten percent discount at the store with a donation- Also accepting donations for jackets, gloves, hats, and boots)

November 10th- December 15th, Christmas Wreath Raffles

Rowsey hopes those locally come to check out the store and see what they have to offer.