New Verizon cell tower proposed in Chemung County

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Planning Board is scheduled to review a proposed Verizon cell tower in the Town of Erwin.

The proposal was submitted by Blue Sky Towers and Bell Atlantic Mobile Systems LLC, also known as Verizon Wireless. The companies say the new tower would fix a sizeable gap in cell coverage in the area and have a limited impact on wildlife.

The tower would be constructed on a leased 100′ x 100′ property on the 500 block of Stansfield Road within 500’ of the Town of Horseheads boundary line and Breesport-North Chemung Rd. (CR 1).

A photostimulated image of the tower in the proposal consists of a 195ʹ tall self-supporting monopole tower (plus 4′ lightning rod), eight wireless telecommunications antennas, six remote radio heads (“RRHs”), and an equipment cabinet installed on a 4ʹ x 8ʹ concrete slab.

The Planning Board is expected to review the project during its Nov. 18 meeting. Details of the proposal can be read in the Planning Board meeting packet.