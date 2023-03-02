HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads High school senior class officer Isabelle Giammichele and her classmate Mary Benjamin are doing a donation drive project through the New Visions Honor Academy.

The New Visions Honor Academy offers high school students and adults the opportunity to learn job skills through instruction and hands-on experience. Students can use these skills to start a career right after high school or as preparation for college or the military.

For this donation drive, all of the items are going to Glove House Foster Care children. Glove House provides community-based services along with hope and help for youth and their families. They license and support foster families that provide stability and safety to children in the midst of uncertainty.

The two girls picked this program because recently, they have learned more about the hardships children go through to get into foster care. There are also several potential long lasting impacts that this can have on the children.

“We weren’t really aware of this before,” Isabelle said. “so we thought it was a good issue to bring to the community.”

After being in contact with staff at Glove House, they have learned that they are in need of blankets, stuffed animals, diapers (all new), books for children (can be gently used), and monetary donations.

They are also putting a lot of focus on trying to get classes involved in donating these items, if possible, to teach them the value of giving back to less fortunate children.

“Most people don’t know about the Glove House Organization,” Mary said. “We wanted to shine a light on it and show people that there is a problem here … and then we want to help them through that problem.”

The drive will start March 12th and continue through April 16th. If you would like to help, the drop off site is at the main entrance of Horseheads High School.

If you have any questions, you can contact Isabelle here.

Email: giammichele-isabelle@hh.gstboces.org