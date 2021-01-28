New Watkins Glen apartment building near completion

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The new Glen Lake Apartments in Watkins Glen are near completion.

The new building on East Second Street includes a daycare center and 34 apartments for renters earning between 47% and 80% of the Area Median Income. Six units will be set aside for clients of the ARC of Schuyler County.

The three-story building is “equipped with an elevator, a community room, laundry room, and a mix of one and two bedroom apartments with bulk storage space available for each unit.” The roof is also equipped with solar panels.

Renters were selected through a lottery system in December.

The childcare center will include five classrooms, meeting/program space for families, a commercial kitchen for meals, offices for staff, and a dedicated playground.

The project began in December 2019 and is in partnership with the Watkins Glen Housing Authority.

For more information visit the Ithaca Neighborhood Housing website.