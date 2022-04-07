CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A new way to tour The Rockwell Museum has been introduced to visitors as a way for them to explore more about certain artworks.

Given the name, Artists as Activists Audio Tour, the tour incorporates several works from The Rockwell’s permanent collection along with two artworks on loan from Art Bridges.

The tour takes the visitor on a journey through history as they look at artists and works of basketry, oil painting, photography, sculpting, and more, and how they give a glimpse into what being an activist has meant in different periods of American History.

Topics being represented in the tour include animal treatment, humanitarian issues, race and prejudice, feminism, intellectual property, LGBTQ+ activism, systems of religious oppression, and more.

The tour sets out to highlight the many forms that activism can take and some ways that people and artists have progressed different causes throughout history.

“We are always looking to offer alternative perspectives for visitors to view their favorite artworks,” says Kate Swanson, project lead, Interpretation, and Public Engagement Educator at The Rockwell, “We hope it also inspires guests to find their own voice in working towards positive changes that are most important to them,” she said.

The tour works by visitors scanning a QR code with their mobile device, or receive a listening device and headphones from the admission desk free of charge, as they view each piece of artwork. The tour is described as being easy to navigate and encourages visitors to engage with the work in any order and at their own pace.

The Rockwell plans on expanding the tour and developing an Artists as Activists school tour program for high school students as a companion to the audio tour. The program plans to encourage students to consider how to best use their own personal strengths and interests to put their voices to work for causes they care about.