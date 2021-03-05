New WellNow Urgent Care proposed for Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plans for a WellNow Urgent Care on the 500 block of Park Place have been submitted to the Elmira City Planning Commission.

Plans for 503 Park Place would require the demolition the former 7-11 building to build the 3,515 square ft. medical office.

The medical office would bring in six new jobs with a one story building and a 31 space parking lot.

A 15 ft. illuminated standing sign would also be installed outside of the new office at the corner of Park Place and West 3rd Ave. A new water system would also have to be installed for the building, which was built in the late 90s.

The property is owned and being developed by Benderson Development Company in Buffalo.

Full plans for the project can be viewed below:

WellNow Urgent Care also operates a location in Horseheads and Ithaca. 18 News has reached out to WellNow for more information and comment on the project.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.