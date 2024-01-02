ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — If you drove down S. Main Street in Elmira on Tuesday, Jan. 2, you might have noticed some road work outside of Geroulds, causing a delay in traffic.

According to the Elmira Water Board, work is being done to replace lead water pipes under the road along S. Main Street and W. Chemung Place.

Work is expected to last throughout the week, but should be finished within two to three days, depending on the weather.

The businesses next to the construction are open and were notified on Thursday, De. 28, that the work would be taking place this week.

Work will go along S. Main Street from W. Hudson Street to W. Chemung Place as the days go on. A detour is set up for those traveling south on S. Main Street that goes west on W. Chemung Place.

The water board said that this work was made possible through a grant the city received as part of the Lead Service Line Replacement Program.