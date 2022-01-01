New Year’s baby born at Cayuga Medical Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — While people across the world were ringing in the new year, one Tompkins County couple welcomed a new member of their family to a new world.

Mark and Melissa Millspaugh, of Enfield, spent their New Year’s Eve at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca to give birth to a very special baby.

Bella Rose Millspaugh was born on January 1, 2022, at 12:15 a.m., putting her in a very unique class of people born on the first day of a new year.

She weighed in at four pounds and four ounces, and a length of 15 inches.