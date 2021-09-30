New York DEC announces annual Arbor Day Poster Contest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State DEC announcing the start of their annual Arbor Day Poster Contest this week. It’s to promote the immeasurable value of trees in the environment and New Yorkers’ lives. The winner of the contest will have their photo or artwork reproduced as the 2022 Arbor Day Poster, to commemorate the holiday. DEC will accept original photograph and artwork submissions through Dec. 31, 2021. Entries must feature trees within New York State and should be sent to arborday@dec.ny.gov.