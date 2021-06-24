New York driver’s licenses expiring after the state of emergency ends

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The New York state of emergency has ended on June 24 and because of that, some driver’s licenses are set to expire.

The state of emergency provided an extension to the expiration date for those in New York state. Licenses or permits that were set to expire in March of 2020 or after were granted the extension due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices were shut down early in March. A few locations opened back up but had limited services to certain in-person interactions.

The extension of the driver’s licenses and permits that have expired as of March 1, 2020, or after ended on June 24. The DMV reports those who have a license that expires from March 1, 2020, through August 31, 2021, are able to renew online by certifying their vision is acceptable and submit a vision test to the DMV within one year of renewal.

Certain offices are opening for walk-ins and appointments. Check with your local DMV office for more information.