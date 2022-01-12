New York Farm Bureau Seeking 2022 Scholarship Applicants

FILE – In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in Pacific Junction, Iowa. The Trump administration overpaid corn farmers by about $3 billion in federal aid in 2019 and farmers in the South were paid more for the same crops than those elsewhere in the country, a federal watchdog agency has found. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File )

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- New York Farm Bureau is seeking 2022 Scholarship applicants for the New York Farm Bureau’s Agricultural Youth Scholarship.

This scholarship is intended for New York high school seniors who are graduating and interested in pursuing a career in agriculture. Eligible students can use the financial award for college or advanced training in the skilled trades. Statewide winners can earn up to $3,000 towards their future education.

The applicant or their family must be a New York Farm Bureau member, and the student must live and/or work a farm or be involved with agriculture in the state. The student must also complete the application which includes writing an essay addressing what they value and stand for in agriculture and life and how these values have impacted their decision to pursue an agricultural career.

“It’s a great opportunity for young people who are interested in pursuing a career in agriculture to apply for scholarship money to help them pursue their education whether it’s going to be in college or a skilled trade that’s so important on our farms it’s just a good opportunity to invest in our young people. “>

Scoring will determine both county and district winners and may include a personal interview. Each district winner will receive $250 and then compete for one of two state scholarships worth $3,000 and $2,000, based on their submitted applications. Applications must be submitted by March 1, 2022, and the judging will take place prior to April 20, 2022.

For more information, including the online application, go to New York Farm Bureau’s website at www.nyfb.org. The scholarship information and web-based application can be found under “Promotion and Education” in the programs section of the website. You can also call the New York Farm Bureau office at 1-800-342-4143 for more information.