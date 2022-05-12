NEW YORK STATE (WETM)- The annual New York State burn ban is soon coming to an end. The residential brush burn ban ends for the season May 14th, 2022.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, gave a reminder that although the ban is coming to an end “caution is still required and fires can still easily and quickly escape and spread.”

“The risk of wildfires remains high this spring across New York State, so it’s absolutely essential New Yorkers are mindful of the risk when doing any kind of residential outdoor brush burning. To protect our communities and natural resources, we’re encouraging people to put safety first, don’t leave fires unattended, and ensure all fires are fully extinguished.” DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos

The New York State burn ban came into effect in 2009 to help prevent wildfires when most occur and to reduce pollution. It is historically when most of the snow in New York state is melted and when the new leaves form on the trees.