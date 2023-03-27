ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gov. Kathy Hochul is highlighting a new state report that shows gun violence in New York State declined from 2021 to 2022. “Down 17% in New York City, 15% in the rest of upstate cities,” said Governor Hochul. A closer look at the study shows the limited scope of its findings and provides more context for gun violence incidents over the past 5 years.

Out of 62 counties in New York State, the report only analyzed data from 17 counties. The information is coming from 20 police departments who participate in the state’s GIVE initiative, which stands for “Gun Involved Violence Elimination.”

The 17 counties who submit monthly information to the GIVE database are: Albany, Broome, Chautauqua, Dutchess, Erie, Monroe, Nassau, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Rensselaer, Rockland​, Schenectady, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

The 20 police departments who participate are: Albany, Binghamton City, Buffalo, Hempstead, Jamestown City, Kingston City, Middletown City, Mount Vernon, Nassau County Police, Newburgh, Niagara Falls, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Schenectady, Spring Valley Village, Suffolk County Police, Syracuse, Troy, Utica and Yonkers. NYPD data is analyzed separately.

From 2021 to 2022, the report says “shootings involving injury” declined 15%, from 1,230 to 1,045. Since 2017, the average number of shootings is up 14%.

From 2021 to 2022, the report says the number of people killed by gun violence declined 6%, from 215 to 203. Since 2017, the report shows that number is up 31%.

From 2021 to 2022, the report shows murders are down 11%, from 884 to 790. Since 2017, murders are up 43%.

“When we compare ourselves to other states on the homicides, New York State’s homicide rate is almost two times lower than the national average. That is significant,” said Hochul.

No counties in our area participate in the GIVE initiative. We also asked the Elmira Police Department to provide 18 News with the most updated shooting statistics for the City of Elmira. So far we have not heard back. The full report can be viewed below.