ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- This week is hurricane awareness week in New York state. Hurricane season for the Atlantic is June 1st through November 30th.

Now why are we talking about hurricanes here so far in land in New York? We are obviously not on the coast and impacted in the ways we would traditionally think with storm surge. Even though we are not in a hurricane prone area, the remnants of hurricanes and their moisture can still cause widespread rainfall and flooding.

According to the National Weather Service Binghamton, the months when systems most commonly impact the region here are August through October; but they can also impact the region beyond that time.