New York State officials not giving enough guidance to nursing homes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Department of Transportation dropped off COVID-19 testing kits to nursing homes across the state on Monday. The Chemung County Nursing Facility received 540 testing kits.

According to Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss, another set of testing kits will be delivered to the facility next week to test employees. A state mandate requires all nursing and adult care facilities employees to be tested twice a week.

This new mandate is raising questions for many facilities, such as which labs are being used and who is paying for these tests.

“It’s gonna be an issue of where do we have them analyzed at,” Moss said. “Is it going to be at the state lab in Wadsworth? Is it going to be at Quest? What’s the cost going to be?”

Moss tells 18 News that the state needs to provide more guidance for these facilities. Another concern is who is going to be facilitating all of these tests for employees. Moss said the facility is having to pull employees who are taking care of residents to administer these tests is causing another issue.

“You know, nobody’s telling us that,” Moss said. “Then, unfortunately, we have to come up with the staff to administer these tests. I mean you’re talking about 500 tests a week.”