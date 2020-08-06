New York State Police investigating theft at the Glenora Winery

DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) – The public is being asked to assist the New York State Police in finding a person of interest tied to a theft at the Glenora Winery in Dundee.

The manager of the winery told State Police that a black male with a grey beard came into the winery on Wednesday August 5th at 11:30 am. The man is described as approximately 6ft tall, slightly balding and heavy set. The man walked around the store and ordered some wine at the front desk he then grabbed a shirt and concealed an SPCA donation jar containing over $50 in donations.

When the man went to pay for the wine he ordered, his card was declined multiple times. He then left the store with the shirt and donation jar still in his possession, to use the ATM machine just outside the store. He proceeded to get in his car and leave. Police were unable to get a video or a photo of the man, but after canvassing several other wineries nearby, the Miles Winery stated they also had a similar incident take place and saw the man leave in a grey Honda sedan.

State Police are asking the public if they can provide any information regarding this individual to please call the New State Police station in Dundee at 607-243-5133.