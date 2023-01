A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Wednesday night, according to police.

New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. on January 24, 2023.

NYSP said the man was killed after the crash happened on State Route 415 in the Town of Campbell.

Details are limited. Check back for updates as police make more information available.