BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Bath are warning residents of a scam circulating that asks the community to give money to police.

New York State Police said that Troop E in Bath has received multiple calls from community members about the scam. NYSP said that the calls pretend to be from New York State Police and ask the victims to give money to “support law enforcement”.

NYSP said the agency does not solicit money. If anyone receives a call like this, police said they should not provide any personal information to the scammers.