New York State releases guidelines for Phase 3 of reopening

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to New York Forward’s website as we begin to get closer to Phase 3 of re-opening, the next non-essential businesses that will be affected include restaurants and food services, as well as personal care businesses.

The guideline for restaurants and food services reads quote, “In regions that have reached Phase 3, such establishments may open indoor spaces with seating for customers, in accordance with the guidelines below/in “Interim COVID-19 Guidance for Food Services.”

“Outdoor space” is defined as an open-air space designated for the consumption of food/beverage, which may have a temporary or fixed cover (e.g. awning or roof), so long as such cover has at least two open sides for airflow.”

Also as part of Phase 3 according to the guidelines for personal care, businesses such as tattoo and piercing facilities, massage therapy and spas, nail speciality, tanning establishments and more.

The guideline reads, “This guidance applies to non-hair-related personal care businesses and services, including tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, UV and non-UV tanning, or waxing. This guidance does not apply to any hair-related personal care services (e.g. haircutting, coloring, or styling), which are addressed in “Interim COVID-19 Guidance for Hair Salons and Barbershop.”

For more information here is the link to, Forward New York’s website.

You can find mandatory guidelines as well as recommended best practices for these businesses in the link above.