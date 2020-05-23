New York State sees daily deaths dip below 100; Gov. Cuomo urges people to get tested

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As New York State continues in its reopening process, the trends in the COVID-19 data continue to move in the right direction.

According to the state’s health department, the total number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to decline. Despite the decline, over 200 people were still hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday.

At his press conference Saturday, Governor Cuomo said getting below 100 daily COVID-19 deaths would be a great milestone. The data from Friday shows New York State has hit that benchmark, but still 84 New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday.

“In my head, I was always looking to get under 100 [deaths] and we’re under 100,” Governor Cuomo said. “It doesn’t do any good for those 84 families that are feeling the pain, but for me it’s just a sign we are making real progress and I feel good about that.”

Once again on Saturday, Governor Cuomo urged New Yorkers to get tested for COVID-19 even if you feel fine.

According to the CDC, 35% of people infected with COVID-19 will never show symptoms of the virus. You may not show symptoms of the virus, but without getting tested you can’t know for sure if you are transmitting the virus to the people around you.

The criteria below outlines who is eligible to get a COVID-19 test in New York State:

Anyone who thinks they have a covid symptom

Anyone who has had contact with someone they know who is positive for COVID-19

Anyone who is subject to precautionary or mandatory quarantine

Any healthcare worker or first responder

Any essential worker who interacts with the public

Anyone who would return to work in Phase One

Governor Cuomo said there are over 760 testing sites in New York State, and even if you tested negative for the virus before, you should still get tested again.

To sign up for a test near you, search “Coronavirus testing near me” into Google, or click here.

According to the governor, the steps New York has taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are working to flatten the curve.

Some states are seeing an increase in cases as they reopen, and Governor Cuomo said 24 states may have uncontrolled spreading of COVID-19. Governor Cuomo is proud of New Yorkers for keeping the curve relatively flat as the state starts to reopen.

In terms of reopening, every region in New York State is currently in phase one of the process except New York City, Long Island and the Mid-Hudson region.

On Saturday, the governor said the Mid-Hudson region could start phase one as soon as Tuesday and Long Island might be able to start with phase one on Wednesday. New York City has still only met four of the seven required bench marks to begin phase one.

As a rule of thumb, phase two can begin in regions two weeks after phase one starts, and Governor Cuomo said on Saturday, it is more of a judgement call than a strictly data-driven decision.

Governor Cuomo continued to ask New Yorkers to wear a face covering on Saturday.

“I am telling you those masks can save your life. Those masks can save another person’s life,” Governor Cuomo said. “The most astonishing fact to me all through this, that the emergency room health professionals have a lower infection rate than the general population. That the bus drivers, transit workers, police officers have a lower rate of infection because the masks work.”

New York State received over 600 submissions towards its contest for New Yorkers to make a video encouraging people to wear masks. You can vote for your favorite out of the five finalists here, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday.