New York State to open boatyards and marinas for personal use

(WIVB) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that along with New Jersey and Connecticut, New York State marinas and boatyards will open for personal use as long as social distancing and sanitation guidelines are followed.

“Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or ‘state shopping’ when it comes to marinas and boatyard,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Chartered services or rentals are still restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and restaurant activity is still limited to take-out or delivery only.