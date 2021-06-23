New York State to Unveil Essential Workers Monument

Registered Nurse Monica Quintana dons protective gear before entering a room at the William Beaumont hospital, April 21, 2021 in Royal Oak, Mich. Beaumont Health warned that its hospitals and staff had hit critical capacity levels. Michigan has become the current national hotspot for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations at a time when more than half the U.S. adult population has been vaccinated and other states have seen the virus diminish substantially. Beaumont Health warned that its hospitals and staff had hit critical capacity levels. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State announced Wednesday that it will unveil renderings for the Essential Workers Monument, which will reside in Battery Park City.

The Circle of Heroes design will represent the essential workers who served their communities throughout the pandemic and put their lives at risk order to keep their fellow New Yorkers safe and supported.

Construction of the Essential Workers Monument is due to be completed by Labor Day, September 6.

“In the beginning of the pandemic when people were told to stay home, essential workers went into work day after day, making sure their fellow New Yorkers were safe, fed and cared for,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “While we will never be able to fully repay our essential workers, we can honor and celebrate them with this monument that will stand forever as a tribute to all that they have done for New York in our greatest moment of need and beyond.”

The Circle of Heroes design will be composed of 19 red maple trees and have an eternal flame as a symbol of New York State’s everlasting gratitude for essential workers. This space will represent how all New Yorkers came together to support each other.

This week, ground was broken in the park to begin construction of the Essential Workers Monument. Construction is slated to be complete by Labor Day.