New York State updates redistricting information from yesterday’s meeting

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission is one step closer to finalizing new district maps. This is followed by a public hearing held at Binghamton University on Monday, October 25.

With New York losing one of its current 27 congressional districts, the Commission must work with drawing only 26 districts, eliminating one by pairing two districts or spreading out one district among several other districts. The democratic proposed map cuts the 23rd district in half while the GOP’s keeps the 23rd and extends it into Binghamton.

“As far as the process goes and how this is gonna work, we are in the process of having the hearings,” New York State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano said. “Once they’re complete, the Independent Redistricting Commission will present to the legislature at the end of December, or at this rate, the beginning of January what should be their first map. If that map is approved, then that will be the map moving forward.”

The upcoming series of public hearings will provide New Yorkers with the opportunity to comment on the maps. If the map is not approved, the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission has another chance to present the legislature another proposed map. If the second map is not approved, then the map would go back to the legislature where the legislative majorities draw the lines and move forward.

The Independent Redistricting Committee is scheduled to release final maps for legislative approval in early 2022 and the districts will go into effect for the 2022 election.